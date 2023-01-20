Udman Hotels by Ferns N Petals launches 46-key hotel in Haridwar

It is the second hotel firm this week to announce a hotel in the hills. Earlier, Indian Hotels Company Limited (IHCL) had announced the opening of 33-key hotel in the hills. The Baragarh Resort & Spa, under its IHCL SeleQtions hotel is in Manali, Himachal Pradesh and the company had said it was in line with its strategy of strengthening its presence in the hill station state Himachal Pradesh since it has a tremendous tourism potential. The company also has a presence in the other popular hill stations like Theog and Dharamshala.

