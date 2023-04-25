UFC Owner Endeavor Group to Sell Florida Sports School IMG Academy
- The sale, valued at $1.25 billion, follows the conglomerate’s deal to buy WWE
Sports and media conglomerate Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. is selling one of its more unusual assets: IMG Academy, a for-profit boarding school in central Florida that trains the world’s most promising adolescent athletes.
Endeavor is selling the school to the private equity group BPEA EQT for an enterprise value of $1.25 billion, the company said. EQT plans to partner the school with its Nord Anglia Education portfolio company, which already operates several private schools.
The deal highlights the far-flung business ventures owned by Endeavor, once best known as a talent agency founded in 1898 to represent silent-film stars. Over the past decade, the company’s expansion has included not only teenage football stars but also UFC fighters, professional bull riders and—as of later this year—WWE stars.
Endeavor hadn’t planned on selling IMG Academy until an offer appeared, signaling the growing interest in commercializing sports played by younger and younger players.
“It’s not just about what properties we can add to the Endeavor flywheel," said Mark Shapiro, Endeavor president and chief operating officer. “It’s about what assets that might not be strategically core that can be disposed of."
EQT is acquiring one of the most unusual schools in the world. IMG Academy was founded in 1978 as a prestigious tennis training ground. Today it covers more than 400 acres in Bradenton, Fla., and is known for graduating dozens of top prospects in all manner of sports a year. The amenities on campus include an $11 million training complex, a 5,000-seat arena and an on-site hotel for visiting parents and scouts.
On the school cafeteria menu: protein shakes and kale salads.
Students move thousands of miles away from their families for the chance to attend. The families often pay handsomely for the opportunity: Tuition and boarding can cost $89,900 a year, making the school about $10,000 more expensive to attend than Harvard University.
Endeavor acquired the Academy when it bought the sports and modeling agency IMG in a $2.4 billion deal in 2014. At the time of the acquisition, IMG Academy generated annual revenue of about $83 million.
Under Endeavor ownership, the Academy expanded into more sports and training camps, and started a digital service that provides remote coaching and classes. It also runs a recruiting service for college coaches.
The Academy said it helped place more than 30,000 students onto college sports rosters last year.
A significant amount of its revenue still comes from tuition fees from its 1,400 students, said Mr. Shapiro, who described the Academy business as healthy and growing.
“The offer, we thought, was significant, and was on par with what we would need to part with such an institutional asset," he said.
He and other Endeavor executives have been on a deal tear of late. Earlier this month, the company announced it was buying World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. in a $9.3 billion deal and combining it with UFC, with plans to spin out the combined company under the ticker TKO.
For EQT, the move marks an expansion into an evolving youth sports market. Its Nord Anglia portfolio company already has partnerships with educational institutions such as the Juilliard School.
Overall participation in youth sports is still rebounding from Covid-19. An Aspen Institute report conducted in late 2021 found about 44% of respondents said their local community sports programs had closed or operated at a reduced capacity.
Interest in top-tier sports programs, however, appears to be on the rise, and Nord Anglia plans to incorporate IMG Academy’s sports curriculum into its existing network of 82 schools.
The deal is expected to close in the third quarter.