UFC Owner Endeavor Group to Sell Florida Sports School IMG Academy

EQT is acquiring one of the most unusual schools in the world. IMG Academy was founded in 1978 as a prestigious tennis training ground. Today it covers more than 400 acres in Bradenton, Fla., and is known for graduating dozens of top prospects in all manner of sports a year. The amenities on campus include an $11 million training complex, a 5,000-seat arena and an on-site hotel for visiting parents and scouts.