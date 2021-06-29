Ugam to hire over 1300 analytics and technology professionals

BENGALURU: Analytics company Ugam, a part of Merkle Group Inc, plans to expand its existing team of 3,000 professionals by adding more than 1,300 analytics and technology professionals.

This expansion is expected to propel Ugam’s momentum to meet the growing demand for analytics across industries, driven largely by the acceleration of digital transformation since the onset of the pandemic.

Founded in 2000, Ugam has clients across industries such as retail and consumer brands, high-tech, banking and financial services, distribution, and market research and consulting. Since its inception, the company has maintained a strong growth momentum with CAGR of 40%.

In 2019, Ugam joined Merkle, a leading technology-enabled and data-driven customer experience management (CXM) company and part of Dentsu.

Within Merkle, Ugam has been playing a key role in driving customer experience transformations with its analytics, technology expertise and customer-centric approach.

“This entails delivering deep expertise in experience management and cloud platforms, including Adobe, AWS, and Google Cloud. Dentsu and Merkle are leading partners for these platforms and will continue to scale and strengthen their partnerships," Ugam said in a statement.

“This is a time of immense opportunity as businesses truly transform their customer experiences and propositions…Our long-tenured and trusted client relationships, multi-disciplinary expertise, continuous learning environment, and unique culture places us in a prime position to scale up to this demand and welcome new people," said Sunil Mirani, CEO and cofounder, Ugam.

In the past seven months, Ugam has added more than 1,200 people. These include analysts, DevOps, software engineers, technical architects, and technical leads, many of whom have experience in Adobe, AWS, and Google Cloud platforms.

