Uganda Airlines plans direct flights to Delhi and Chennai
Summary
- The airline will launch its first direct flight with the Indian market on 7 Oct with a direct flight between Mumbai and Entebbe
New Delhi: In a bid to strengthen direct connectivity between India and Uganda, the state carrier Uganda Airlines plans to offer direct flights to Delhi and Chennai. The move aims at tapping the demand potential across the Indian community with trade links in Uganda along with leisure traffic, a senior executive at the airline told Mint in an interaction.