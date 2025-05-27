Why two NBFCs are requesting easing of bond covenants

As per the bond agreement, Aye Finance is supposed to contain its gross bad loans and write-offs during the past 12 months as a percentage of its total loan book at 8%. According to an email by Catalyst Trusteeship Ltd to bondholders on 15 April, Aye Finance believes that while the ratio mentioned above stands at 6.82% in December, it could exceed the 8% cap in the coming quarter. This is on account of “increase in write-offs resulting from overall economic/business cycle".