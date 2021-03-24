UiPath acquires Cloud Elements to expand automation capabilities

"By making automation both easier and faster to deploy, the UiPath Platform has the capability of significantly improving some of the most costly and time-consuming activities of the modern enterprise," said Daniel Dines, cofounder and CEO, UiPath. “The acquisition of Cloud Elements is just one example of how we are building a flexible and scalable enterprise-ready platform that helps customers become fully automated enterprises."

To maximise benefits from automation, companies often require a unified and versatile UI and API-based automation approach. UiPath today offers industry-leading UI automation capabilities as well as API-based native integrations with various cloud and on-premises applications including ERP and CRM. This acquisition accelerates UiPath’s ability to offer comprehensive API-based automation to its customers.

Cloud Elements brings more than 200 new native integrations to UiPath, and enables new capabilities such as the ability to trigger an automation based on the occurrence of an event. Also, Cloud Elements capabilities broaden enterprise governance for API based automations, ensuring standard practices around API use can be implemented and enforced, UiPath said in a statement.

“Automating the enterprise requires connecting the enterprise," said Mark Geene, cofounder and CEO, Cloud Elements. “Combining our API integration and management capabilities with UiPath’s powerful offering strengthens the glue of enterprise connectivity and expands the reach and efficiency of automation projects for enterprises across the globe."

Cloud Elements has a wide customer base, including leading companies like SAP, Capital One, DocuSign, iCIMS, FIS, Axway, PaySimple, TeamPay, Dun & Bradstreet, and Xerox.

UiPath is in a “hyper growth" mode in India, Manish Bharti, UiPath’s president for India and SAARC said in an earlier interview. UiPath’s market is categorized into five geographies, including the US, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Japan, Asia Pacific and India.

"The importance of India is evident from that fact that it is considered a separate market. Japan, APAC, and India combined contribute more than 30% of our total revenue," Bharti said.

