UiPath partners with GUVI to train learners in automation

BENGALURU: Enterprise automation software company UiPath has collaboration with India-based edtech learning platform GUVI to offer affordable online courses in automation aligned to UiPath certifications.

GUVI, incubated at IIT-Madras and IIM-Ahmedabad, has launched two new courses in automation as part of the partnership, aimed at introducing and sharpening automation skills, and to help prepare to receive UiPath Certified Professional (UCP) credentials.

“The courses are designed to provide a self-paced learning experience, with lectures by technically proficient instructors who come with industrial expertise and align with the UiPath Learning Partner (ULP) requirements. The courses offer online sessions, the UiPath platform for practical learning, and virtual lab sessions for hands-on experience," UiPath said in a statement.

The need for digital skills like automation has accentuated as remote working has become the norm and organizations are increasingly looking to digitally transform.

“UiPath’s learning ecosystem focuses on enhancing the skills required to embrace the opportunities presented by the transforming market. At UiPath, we commit to make learning accessible to all, so India can become the automation capital of the world," said Alok Shrivastava, vice president - Learning Alliances and Certification, UiPath.

Digital capabilities with automation skills will help in closing the existing skills gap and meet the high demand for such talent. The partnership with UiPath will help cater to the skills required to meet over 2 lakh jobs that have been created by this new technology in the past few years, said SP Balamurugan, co-founder and CEO, GUVI.

Share Via

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.