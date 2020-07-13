UiPath raises $225 million Series E funding, valued at $10.2 billion

In India, sectors outside of new age businesses, banking and financial services haven’t turned wholeheartedly towards automation solutions yet. While the lockdown has clearly demonstrated how technologically enabled businesses have survived and thrived during the crisis, many businesses are still figuring out about where they want to start their automation journey in the new normal. Automation solution providers are also looking at the MSME market for a new set of customers seeking to recover from the uncertainties caused by the pandemic with technology.