Ujjain priests demand Zomato to withdraw new ad featuring Hrithik Roshan

In the advertisement titled 'Mann kiya, Zomato kiya', Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan says he felt like having a thali (food platter) in Ujjain, so he ordered from Mahakal.
In Ujjain, two priests of the famous Mahakal temple demanded that online food delivery firm Zomato should withdraw an advertisement featuring Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan as it offends Hindu sentiments, according to news agency PTI.
The Mahakal temple or Mahakaleshwar of Lord Shiva in Ujjain is one of the twelve 'Jyotirlingas' which attracts devotees across the country.
In the advertisement titled 'Mann kiya, Zomato kiya', the actor says he felt like having a "thali" (food platter) in Ujjain, so he ordered from Mahakal.
An organization called Hindu Jagruti took to Twitter and said, "In an ad, @iHrithik says “Thaali khane ka man tha, Mahakal se mangaa liya" Mahakal is no servant who delivers food to those who demand it, He is a God who's worshipped. Could@zomato insult a God of another religion with the same courage? #Boycott_Zomato."
Mahakal temple priests, Mahesh and Ashish told PTI, "Zomato should withdraw the advertisement immediately. Devotees are served prasad on a thali, and the ad hurts the feelings of Hindus. Hence, the company should also apologize for hurting their sentiments."
The priests also approached Ujjain District Collector Ashish Singh, chairman of the Mahakal temple trust, and sought action against the food delivery company so that no one mocks the Hindu religion again in the future, as per PTI reports.
Speaking to reporters, DC Ashish Singh terms the ad as 'misleading', saying that the temple offers free meals as 'prasad' and it is not sold.
Meanwhile, boycott Zomato is also trending on social media platforms after the advertisement surfaced on the internet.
Responding to the Mahakal temple priests' demands, Zomato clarified that it was indeed the name of the restaurant that was mentioned in the ad and not the temple. It said that the company respects the sentiments of theUjjain people and the ad is no longer running.
