Customers can update their mobile number once every six months through the platform and at any point in time by visiting any branch of the small finance bank, or through a field staff of the bank
NEW DELHI: In a first in the banking industry, over 60 lakh Ujjivan Small Finance Bank customers, including a significant majority of microfinance women borrowers, will now be able to update their mobile number for their individual banking transactions, through a new paperless, real time and secured, OTP-based authentication followed by a biometric authentication process, instantly, via Ujjivan SFB Assisted app.
Ujjivan SFB Assisted app is designed to enable mobile number updation in real time basis. Customers can update their mobile number once every six months through the platform and at any point in time by visiting any branch of the small finance bank, or through a field staff of the bank.
Carol Furtado, CBO, Ujjivan SFB, said, “Financial and digital inclusion continues to be our mainstay, towards offering state of the art banking services, to the aspiring middle class. We are committed to making banking simple, speedy and safe, at all points in time. This unique feature will benefit our customers, help them embrace and realise the power of staying connected digitally, in the times to come"
Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Ltd is among the leading small finance banks. It is committed to serve the unserved and underserved segments through financial and digital inclusion as a mass-market bank.
