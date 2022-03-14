Carol Furtado, CBO, Ujjivan SFB, said, “Financial and digital inclusion continues to be our mainstay, towards offering state of the art banking services, to the aspiring middle class. We are committed to making banking simple, speedy and safe, at all points in time. This unique feature will benefit our customers, help them embrace and realise the power of staying connected digitally, in the times to come"

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}