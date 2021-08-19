Ujjivan SFB’s MD & CEO Nitin Chugh steps down

Chugh was appointed as the MD & CEO of the bank with effect from December 1, 2019, for a period of three years

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Nitin Chugh, managing director and chief executive officer of Ujjivan Small Finance Bank has resigned from his position citing personal reasons with effect from 30 September. Chugh will cease to be a Director of the Bank from the same date and he will also cease to be key managerial personnel of the bank.

Nitin Chugh, managing director and chief executive officer of Ujjivan Small Finance Bank has resigned from his position citing personal reasons with effect from 30 September. Chugh will cease to be a Director of the Bank from the same date and he will also cease to be key managerial personnel of the bank.

In a statement to the exchanges, the bank said the bank’s board has taken note of the resignation letter it received from Chugh on 18 August, and has appreciated his valuable contribution to the board and the bank during his association. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In a statement to the exchanges, the bank said the bank’s board has taken note of the resignation letter it received from Chugh on 18 August, and has appreciated his valuable contribution to the board and the bank during his association. {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}} Subscribe to Continue Reading Start 30 Days FREE Trial

Chugh was appointed as the MD & CEO of the bank with effect from December 1, 2019, for a period of three years. He succeeded Samit Ghosh, whose term concluded on November 30, 2019.

Before coming to Ujjivan Small Finance Bank, Chugh completed an 18-year-long tenure with HDFC Bank as the Group Head for Digital Banking. Prior to that, he was associated with Standard Chartered Bank as regional sales manager for three years. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Chugh has also worked with Xerox and HCL Technologies in the early years of his career.

He holds a Bachelor’s degree in technology (electrical engineering) from National Institute of Technology, Kurukshetra, and a professional diploma in marketing management from All India Management Association.