Ujjivan to seek RBI's nod for merger of holding company with itself

“We are pleased to inform you that RBI vide its letter dated July 09, 2021 has informed the said Association (of Small Finance banks of India) that it has decided to permit small finance banks and respective holding companies to apply for the amalgamation of holding company with small finance bank, in terms of provisions of Master Direction on Amalgamation of Private Sector Banks, Directions, 2016 dated April 21, 2016, 3 (Three) months prior to completing five years from the date of commencement of business of small finance bank," said the bank in its notice to the exchanges.