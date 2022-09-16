Ujjivan Small Finance Bank raises ₹475 crore through QIP1 min read . Updated: 16 Sep 2022, 11:47 AM IST
The issue price of ₹21 apiece reflects a discount of 4.24% to the floor price of ₹21.93 per share.
NEW DELHI: Ujjivan Small Finance Bank on Thursday closed its qualified institutional placement (QIP), having raised ₹475 crore by issuing over 22.6 crore shares.The issue was launched on 12 September.