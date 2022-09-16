NEW DELHI: Ujjivan Small Finance Bank on Thursday closed its qualified institutional placement (QIP), having raised ₹475 crore by issuing over 22.6 crore shares.The issue was launched on 12 September.

Shares issued at an issue price of ₹21 apiece.

The bank’s board of directors approved the allotment of 22,61,90,476 equity shares of face value ₹10 each to eligible qualified institutional buyers at the issue price of ₹21 per share, including a premium of ₹11. The issue price reflects a discount of 4.24% to the floor price of ₹21.93 per share, aggregating to approximately ₹475.00 crore, Ujjivan Small Finance Bank said in a statement.

The issue generated significant interest from quality long-term investors like ICICI Prudential Life Insurance, Max Life Insurance, Aditya Birla Sunlife Mutual Fund, HDFC Life, Bajaj Allianz Life, and many more.

The paid-up equity share capital of the bank now stands increased to ₹ 19,54,50,46,810.

On the event, Ittira Davis, MD & CEO of Ujjivan SFB commented “I am pleased and encouraged with the successful QIP as this underlines investor confidence in our efforts that we have put over the last twelve months. With the recent sub-debt issuance and this equity infusion, the Bank is on its track to meet its growth guidance for the year. The sustained improvement in collections and asset quality augurs well with the growth. Our focus is on growing sustainably and profitably."