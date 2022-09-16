Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Ujjivan Small Finance Bank raises 475 crore through QIP

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank raises 475 crore through QIP

11:47 AM IST

The issue price of 21 apiece reflects a discount of 4.24% to the floor price of 21.93 per share.

NEW DELHI: Ujjivan Small Finance Bank on Thursday closed its qualified institutional placement (QIP), having raised 475 crore by issuing over 22.6 crore shares.The issue was launched on 12 September.

Shares issued at an issue price of 21 apiece.

The bank’s board of directors approved the allotment of 22,61,90,476 equity shares of face value 10 each to eligible qualified institutional buyers at the issue price of 21 per share, including a premium of 11. The issue price reflects a discount of 4.24% to the floor price of 21.93 per share, aggregating to approximately 475.00 crore, Ujjivan Small Finance Bank said in a statement.

The issue generated significant interest from quality long-term investors like ICICI Prudential Life Insurance, Max Life Insurance, Aditya Birla Sunlife Mutual Fund, HDFC Life, Bajaj Allianz Life, and many more.

The paid-up equity share capital of the bank now stands increased to 19,54,50,46,810.

On the event, Ittira Davis, MD & CEO of Ujjivan SFB commented “I am pleased and encouraged with the successful QIP as this underlines investor confidence in our efforts that we have put over the last twelve months. With the recent sub-debt issuance and this equity infusion, the Bank is on its track to meet its growth guidance for the year. The sustained improvement in collections and asset quality augurs well with the growth. Our focus is on growing sustainably and profitably."

