Ujjivan Small Finance Bank raises 475 crore through QIP

On the event, Ittira Davis, MD & CEO of Ujjivan SFB commented “I am pleased and encouraged with the successful QIP as this underlines investor confidence in our efforts that we have put over the last twelve months. With the recent sub-debt issuance and this equity infusion, the Bank is on its track to meet its growth guidance for the year. The sustained improvement in collections and asset quality augurs well with the growth. Our focus is on growing sustainably and profitably."

