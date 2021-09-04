UK asks companies to tweak internet privacy language so kids can understand

The code also recommends that websites and apps for those who are too young to read or comprehend the concept of privacy should provide audio and video prompts telling kids not to touch or change privacy settings, or get help from an adult if they initiate such changes. Another rule forbids the use of pop-up nudges that may encourage a child to hand over more data while in the moment by using clever design—such as a large “yes" button that distracts the eye away from the corresponding “no."

