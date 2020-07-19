Subscribe
Home >Companies >News >UK asks Japan for Huawei alternatives in 5G networks - Report
The ban on Huawei will cost UK operators as much as £2 billion

UK asks Japan for Huawei alternatives in 5G networks - Report

1 min read . 07:22 AM IST Reuters

British officials met with their counterparts in Tokyo on Thursday, two days after Britain ordered Huawei equipment purged from its 5G networks by the end of 2027

The British government asked Japan to help build its 5G wireless networks without Huawei Technologies, citing NEC Corp and Fujitsu Ltd as potential alternative suppliers, the Nikkei business daily reported on Sunday.

British officials met with their counterparts in Tokyo on Thursday, two days after Britain ordered Huawei equipment purged from its 5G networks by the end of 2027, the Nikkei said, without citing sources.

The move reflects Britain's effort to bring in new equipment suppliers to foster competition and help reduce costs for the country's wireless carriers, it said.

British digital minister Oliver Dowden last week said Britain was working with its allies to foster stronger rivals to Huawei, naming firms from Finland, Sweden, South Korea and Japan.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

