UBS expects proposed changes to the UK's bank capital rules to benefit domestic lenders, with Lloyds Banking Group and NatWest Group likely to gain the most from a reduction in the amount of capital they are required to hold, Yahoo Finance reported.

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The Bank of England's Financial Policy Committee (FPC) published its review of bank capital rules on November 26. Its main proposals include reducing capital charges for banks whose lending is concentrated in a single country, such as the UK, and allowing fuller recognition of an existing buffer that already covers some of that risk.

According to UBS analysts Jason Napier and Sanjena Dadawala, the proposals could reduce the core capital requirement for domestic lenders by about a third of a percentage point. This could eventually allow Lloyds and NatWest to set their capital targets below the current level of 13%.

The analysts estimate that each bank could release capital equivalent to around 1.5% of its market value. Across the UK banking sector, UBS expects the amount of capital freed up to be worth between 1% and 2% of market value.

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Why the changes matter for UK banks The proposed changes could have a more direct impact on domestic lenders such as Lloyds and NatWest, whose lending is concentrated in the UK.

For Barclays, HSBC and Standard Chartered, which have more substantial international operations, the review is significant mainly as a signal that UK banking regulation may no longer be moving towards tighter capital requirements.

Changes to the leverage ratio -- a simpler measure of capital against a bank's total assets -- could also prevent it from becoming a constraint on banks' lending activity.

However, some investors may view the latest proposals as less significant because the overall capital requirement was already reduced from 14% to 13% in December last year.

UBS believes the details of the FPC's review nevertheless give domestic lenders a reasonable basis to lower their capital targets. Further consultations on the proposals are expected in 2027.

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UBS sees scope for UK bank stocks to gain Beyond the potential release of capital, UBS expects the changes to support a higher valuation for UK bank stocks.

The brokerage believes investors could become willing to pay more for every pound of profit generated by these lenders. It expects this potential rerating -- an increase in the valuation investors assign to a company's earnings -- to provide a bigger boost to bank shares than the improvement in earnings itself.

UK banks currently trade at a substantial discount to their European peers, according to the report.

UBS has a 'buy' rating on Lloyds, with a price target of 125 pence, and on NatWest, with a target of 775 pence.

The brokerage sees the highest potential upside in Shawbrook Group, where its 520 pence price target is 88% above the bank's current share price.

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