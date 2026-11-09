UK boy's tomato-growing hobby turns into booming business, with orders coming from as far away as Australia

A 14-year-old boy from Norfolk, England, has turned his love for tomatoes into a thriving business, with his produce, growing kits and merchandise attracting customers from across the UK and as far away as Australia.

Jacob, from Sprowston, started growing tomatoes during the Covid-19 pandemic at a local allotment. What began as a small gardening hobby has since expanded into a business with as many as 7,000 tomato plants growing in his greenhouse.

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According to a report by the BBC, Jacob launched his tomato-selling venture around a year ago after initially growing a handful of plants. He started the business at the age of 13 and built a custom-made trailer, which he now cycles around Norwich to sell his produce.

"I didn't realise how big it was going to be. I started off selling [about] 14 plants, and then it kind of just went on from there," Jacob was quoted as saying.

From tomato plants to a growing business As demand for his produce increased, Jacob expanded his operations to accommodate more plants. He now grows thousands of tomato plants in his greenhouse to meet customer demand.

The teenager also used the winter months to diversify his business by introducing tomato-growing kits, which have attracted buyers from different parts of the UK.

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His product range has expanded beyond plants and growing kits to include tomato-themed merchandise, including branded hoodies and crocheted tomato mascots.

The business has even attracted international customers, with one buyer from Australia, around 10,000 miles away, purchasing his merchandise, the BBC reported.

Teen entrepreneur remains passionate about tomatoes Despite spending much of his time growing and selling tomatoes, Jacob said he has not lost his enthusiasm for the fruit.

"They are my favourite fruit. I love tomatoes. Who wouldn't?" he said.

However, he admitted that his parents were beginning to get a little tired of tomatoes because of his growing obsession with them.