UK competition regulator orders Facebook to sell Giphy

A panel from the CMA decided that Facebook would be able to increase its “significant market power" through the acquisition by “denying or limiting other platforms access to Giphy" and driving more traffic to Instagram, WhatsApp, Instagram and other Facebook-owned sites. It noted that such platforms already account for 73% of the time users spend on social media. It also said that the acquisition would allow Meta to change the terms of access and require other platforms to “provide more user data" for using Giphy’s library.

