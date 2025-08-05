UK FCA Fines Woodford £46 Million After His Fund Collapsed

(Bloomberg) -- The UK’s Financial Conduct Authority fined Neil Woodford, the once-renowned investment manager, and his fund empire a total of £46 million ($61.1 million) over shortcomings in the lead up to the fund’s collapse.

Woodford himself was fined £5.88 million, one of the largest ever individual penalties, and banned from holding senior manager roles in the industry and managing funds for retail investors, according to a statement on Tuesday. Woodford Investment Management received a fine of £40 million. Both Woodford and the company are challenging the decision in the Upper Tribunal.

Woodford Investment Management imploded in June 2019 in one of London’s most dramatic collapses in recent years, trapping thousands of retail investors and around £3.7 billion in assets.

Woodford now offers a subscription service to his investment strategies, Woodford Views, via a United Arab Emirates-registered firm called W Four Point Zero FZE LLC.

The FCA found that in the months before the collapse, both WIM and Woodford “made unreasonable and inappropriate investment decisions” regarding the Woodford Equity Income Fund by selling a disproportionate amount of liquid investments and buying less liquid ones.

“This meant that at the time of suspension only 8% of the investments held by WEIF could be sold within seven days,” the FCA said in the statement. “Mr. Woodford’s and WIM’s failings led to a significantly increased risk of the fund being suspended.”

The City of London watchdog previously found that Woodford failed to ensure that the fund had a reasonable and appropriate approach to liquidity when making investment decisions, even in the face of ongoing redemptions and fund outflows. The FCA also censured the fund’s administrator Link Fund Solutions. It has since overseen a £230 million compensation program.

“The enforcement action does not reflect a balanced assessment of evidence,” Woodford Investment Management said in a statement. Neil Woodford and WIM “have great sympathy for their investors who were impacted by the suspension, and who suffered financial loss when the Fund was liquidated.”

WIM said FCA officials were “fully sighted” on the fund’s liquidity and gave no indication that they considered the management of the liquidity to be inappropriate or unreasonable.

