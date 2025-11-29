UK Financial Regulator to Review Results of Budget-Release Probe

(Bloomberg) -- Britain’s financial regulator will look into whether there was any potential market manipulation in the Office for Budget Responsibility’s early release of its budget forecasts, according to a person familiar with the situation.

The Financial Conduct Authority will review the findings of the OBR’s internal investigation of the accidental release of market-sensitive Treasury policies, said the person, who asked not to be identified to speak about a probe that hasn’t been announced. The budget analysis was posted on the OBR’s website in error about an hour before the Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves delivered her statement to the House of Commons.

The FCA will check for evidence of abuse of inside information, the person said.

Financial markets moved sharply after the 197-page document appeared online in the run-up to Wednesday’s budget, with the benchmark 10-year government bond yield dropping 20 basis points before climbing again later, overshadowing the budget speech. It was the first time the OBR document leaked early in the 15 years since it was established.

The FCA declined to comment on Friday. The OBR didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

OBR Chairman Richard Hughes will publish preliminary results of the inquiry by Monday and has offered to resign if he loses the confidence of the chancellor. Hughes, for his own part, has apologized for the mistake, saying he “felt personally mortified.”

The budget watchdog appointed Ciaran Martin, the former chief executive of the National Cyber Security Center, to help investigate the leak. The inquiry will be overseen by Sarah Hogg and Susan Rice, independent members of the OBR’s oversight board.

