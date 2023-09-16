UK firm secures 4 million pound order to supply tech for decarbonising solar facility in Gujarat: Report1 min read 16 Sep 2023, 09:28 PM IST
A cleantech firm based in south-east England has secured a GBP 4 million order to supply its technology to a projected 2.0-gigawatt solar facility in Mundra, Gujarat, according to a report by news agency PTI. Gas Recovery and Recycle Limited (GR2L), an MSME (micro small and medium enterprise) business in Surrey, claims to have developed, patented and exported cutting-edge technology to reduce the energy consumption, carbon footprint and cost of manufacturing solar panels.