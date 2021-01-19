UK gets in on global M&A surge

UK gets in on global M&A surge4 min read . 10:18 AM IST
- Investors bet on higher offers for Entain, G4S, Signature Aviation
The U.K. is finally joining the global resurgence in mergers and acquisitions.
Pinned down by a brutal Covid-19 outbreak and the worst economic contraction in 300 years, U.K. merger activity slumped in the early summer from the year-earlier period as part of a broader decline amid virus-induced lockdowns. In Britain’s case, uncertainty over the outcome of the country’s complicated divorce from the European Union extended that weakness into early fall.
