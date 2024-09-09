UK may allow Jeff Bezos’ Kuiper, Starlink’s rival, to offer broadband services

In a statement issued on Thursday, Ofcom invited public comments on Amazon Kuiper Services Europe SARL’s application, with the deadline for submissions set for October 4.

The UK telecommunications regulator, Ofcom, proposed granting a license to Amazon's Project Kuiper, enabling it to operate a satellite network that could rival Elon Musk’s Starlink for high-speed broadband services, Bloomberg reported on September 5.

Livemint could not independently verify this news development.

In a statement issued on Thursday, Ofcom invited public comments on Amazon Kuiper Services Europe SARL’s application, with the deadline for submissions set for October 4. If approved, the license would allow Amazon to offer customers outdoor antennae, known as terminals, capable of receiving broadband at speeds similar to 4G, per the Bloomberg report.

The Satellite services such as Kuiper and Starlink are designed to deliver high-speed internet connectivity to regions underserved by traditional providers, including rural areas, conflict zones, or regions affected by natural disasters, as per the Bloomberg report.

Amazon’s Project Kuiper aims to establish a network of over 3,000 low-Earth orbit satellites to provide broadband services. The company plans to launch its first satellites by the end of 2024, with commercial services expected to begin the following year, as per the Bloomberg report.

Additionally, Amazon recently gained approval to acquire a small plot of land in New Zealand for its Kuiper operations. The New Zealand Overseas Investment Office (OIO) announced that the consent, granted in July, allows Amazon to install telecommunications equipment on a 500-square-meter site at an undisclosed location, as per the Bloomberg report.

Amazon Kuiper New Zealand, established to handle local operations, will use the site to provide broadband services in the country. The equipment will form part of the global Kuiper network, furthering Amazon's competition with Starlink in the race to deliver space-based internet connectivity, as per the Bloomberg report.

Project Kuiper’s first customer trials are slated for 2025, with full commercial services expected later that year, per the Bloomberg report.

