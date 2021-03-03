UK opens door to SPACs, big tech IPOs to compete with New York

UK opens door to SPACs, big tech IPOs to compete with New York2 min read . 05:06 PM IST
Government proposals aim to help London retain its place as Europe’s pre-eminent financial center post-Brexit
The U.K. government signaled support for looser stock-listing rules to attract tech companies and SPACs, moves aimed at helping London compete with New York and retain its position as Europe’s pre-eminent financial center post-Brexit.
The proposals, expected to be formally announced Wednesday, would make it easier for company founders to list shares without giving up control and still make the stock eligible for inclusion in the London Stock Exchange’s blue-chip FTSE indexes.
