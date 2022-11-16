UK Paints(India) acquires 50.092% stake in Berger Paints

Revenue from operations for the quarter under review was ₹2,670.9 crore, a 20 per cent increase from ₹2,225 crore in the corresponding period last year, while EBITDA stands at Rs. 376.53 crore in September 2022 up 2.6% from Rs. 366.98 crore in September 2021.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}