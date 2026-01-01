UK Pubs Pitch Tax Discount to Treasury Amid Budget Concerns

(Bloomberg) -- Business groups representing UK pubs and hotels held talks on Tuesday with Treasury officials as they push for further tax discounts to alleviate the burden of changes made by Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves in her budget in November.

Lobbyists pushed for a reduction in business rates specific to pubs in their meeting with Exchequer Secretary to the Treasury Dan Tomlinson, according to Emma McClarkin, Chief Executive of the British Beer and Pub Association. “We are hopeful the government understand the need for a fast and meaningful solution to secure the future of our pubs,” she said in a statement.

At her budget, Reeves hailed the “lowest tax rates since 1991” for over 750,000 retail, hospitality and leisure properties after lowering the level of the so-called multiplier used to calculate their business rates. But the ending of pandemic-era assistance and a revaluation of business properties means a typical hospitality business will see its bills go up.

Hospitality groups have warned that the net result could prove existential to some businesses, and are pushing the Treasury to unwind or alleviate the proposals. Meanwhile at a grassroots level, some pub landlords have begun a campaign to ban Members of Parliament from the ruling Labour Party from their establishments in protest against rising tax bills.

Without changes, the lobby group UKHospitality estimates a typical pub will see a 76% increase in business rates by 2028/29, with an average hotel’s bill rising by 115%. It advocates for a higher tax discount for the entire sector.

The government has so far defended its measures, pointing to the three-year transition relief which caps rises at 15% a year. On Monday, Prime Minister Keir Starmer said “I do acknowledge, for pubs and others, that the revaluation means they will struggle” and that conversations over further support would take place.

Starmer’s spokesperson Tom Wells told reporters on Tuesday that officials are looking at cuts to red tape as well as changes to licensing rules, which were previously announced in November.

The Treasury said in a statement that without the support announced in the budget, pubs would be facing a 45% rise in total bills next year, and instead they face just a 4% increase. “We’re protecting pubs, restaurants and cafes,” it said, pointing also to efforts to “ease licensing to help more venues offer pavement drinks and put on one-off events,” as well as a cut to alcohol duty on draft pints and a cap on corporation tax.

