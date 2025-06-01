UK Shifts War Footing To ‘Always-On’ Munitions Production

The UK will create an “always on” munitions production capacity to allow it to scale-up its defense industry when needed, as it increasingly shifts to a war footing with Russia’s assault on Ukraine showing little sign of ending.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s government will invest £1.5 billion to build six munitions factories, designed to bolster its defense industry and stockpile weapons to meet greater demand, the Ministry of Defence said. The review will also focus on the UK’s “warfighting readiness” designed to deter enemies.

The move comes ahead of the publication of a new defense strategy on Monday that’ll set out the biggest threats Britain faces and whether it has the resources to meet them.

The UK’s ordnance stockpiles have run dry following decades of under-investment as well as the recent support for Ukraine. While it does manufacture much of its own munitions, a decision by the last Labour government meant that it outsourced its explosives manufacturing to the likes of the US and France.

The UK, is in part, addressing its chronic reluctance to invest in its own defense industry for decades, which has seen the size of its own army fall to its smallest since the Napoleonic era. It recently announced that the new strategy will “end the hollowing out” of the UK armed forces, which loses as many as 300 personnel a month, by investing an additional £1.5 billion to improve military accommodation.

“We still have more people leaving than joining. The first job is to reverse that trend and I want to see in the next parliament the ability to start to increase the number of our full-time sources” John Healey, the Defence Secretary, said in a BBC interview on Sunday.

The Ministry of Defence declined to say which defense companies would build the new factories.

The additional funding, which will take the UK’s munitions spend to £6 billion over the next four years, will create more than 1,000 new jobs and help the armed forces endure prolonged campaigns and support them in warfare, the ministry said.

The government has also promised to invest more than £1 billion to establish a ‘Digital Targeting Web’ to better connect Britain’s weapons systems and speed-up decisions for targeting enemy threats on the battlefield.

The review, to be published Monday, is also in response to US President Donald Trump’s demand that Europe take more responsibility for its own security, and the increasing military and cyber threats against the UK.

Just weeks after Trump came into office, Starmer announced that the UK would increase defense spending from 2.3% to 2.5% by 2027, with a further rise to 3% in the next parliament, to bolster its military capabilities.

“2034 is a long time to wait given the gravity of the situation,” Robert Jenrick, the Conservative Party shadow justice secretary, said in a Sky News interview. “I am skeptical as to whether” Chancellor of the Exchequer “Rachel Reeves is going to make good on these promises that she wants us to go further and faster.”

UK defense chiefs have privately warned the government that plans to raise military funding to 2.5% of economic output won’t be enough and cuts will still need to be made as a result of the underfunding. Starmer’s office and the Treasury were told earlier this year that the 0.2% increase will merely allow the UK to stand still and maintain current capabilities, Bloomberg reported in February.

Despite the significance of the review, Starmer’s administration is likely to come under pressure to increase its spending on defense even further as Europe and NATO look to up investment at its June summit.

That target is set to be 5% of economic output, with 3.5% on hard defense spending, and 1.5% on military-related expenditures like cyber and border security by 2032.

