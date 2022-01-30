UK tribunal against KPMG raises questions over liability of junior auditors

A U.K. tribunal against KPMG LLP and several of its former employees raises questions whether junior auditors can be held liable for alleged misconduct, a rare case that comes as the Financial Reporting Council works to broaden its enforcement efforts.

The audit and accounting regulator’s disciplinary tribunal, which on Monday is set to enter its fourth week, centers on the claim that the professional-services firm forged documents and provided misleading information during audit inspections. The audits in question were of British construction company Carillion PLC, which folded in 2018, and data-erasure company Blancco Technology Group PLC, which continues to operate.

In addition to KPMG and audit leaders Peter Meehan and Stuart Smith, the FRC in September filed a complaint against Adam Bennett, Richard Kitchen, Pratik Paw and Alistair Wright, who held various managerial roles during one or both of the audits.

Including junior auditors in the complaint signals that the FRC is strengthening its focus on audit enforcement, said Gareth Rees, a partner at law firm Morrison & Foerster LLP who handles U.K. regulatory litigation cases. The FRC on Jan. 18 said it expects to pursue more enforcement cases over the next few years.

“The alleged conduct found [in the KPMG case] was very serious and the FRC obviously thought it could not ignore it," Mr. Rees said.

The regulator and the U.K. audit industry overall have been under scrutiny in recent years following a string of corporate scandals, including the demise of Carillion, cafe chain Patisserie Valerie Ltd. and department-store chain BHS Ltd., which resulted in various proposals to revamp the sector and its oversight. As part of the overhaul, the FRC will be folded into a new regulator called the Audit, Reporting and Governance Authority, which is set to launch in 2023.

The FRC in recent years has ordered audit firms to pay higher average fines. Financial sanctions totaled £16.7 million, equivalent to $22.35 million, during the year ended March 31, 2021, up 1.2% from a year before. The majority of that came from a record £15 million fine against Deloitte LLP in 2020 over failures in its audit of software company Autonomy Corp., which was acquired by Hewlett-Packard Co. in 2011 for $11.1 billion. Deloitte is a sponsor of CFO Journal.

In most audits, the junior staff reviews working papers and the accounts of the client, while the engagement partner signs off on its work and has overall responsibility for it. “The junior team does all the leg work, but the ultimate responsibility for the quality and accuracy of the work falls to the partner, unless the junior team goes way out of line as may have happened here," Mr. Rees said.

Mr. Meehan led the fiscal-2016 audit for Carillion, while Mr. Smith held that role for the fiscal-2014 audit of Blancco, then known as Regenersis PLC. Mr. Paw, then a 25-year-old assistant manager on the Carillion audit, and Mr. Bennett, an assistant manager on the Regenersis audit, held more junior roles on their respective engagements. Mr. Bennett was promoted to manager in October 2014 following the Regenersis audit and served as senior manager on the Carillion audit.

The FRC usually holds a tribunal if it can’t reach a settlement with those accused of violations, which requires the involved parties to admit wrongdoing. KPMG, on Jan. 10, admitted its auditors, who are no longer at the firm, misled the regulator.

“This misconduct is a violation of our processes and clearly against our values," Jon Holt, chief executive of KPMG’s U.K. unit, said at the time. “I am saddened that some relatively junior former members of staff are facing very serious regulatory sanction at an early point in their careers." A KPMG spokesman declined to comment further.

One of the accused former auditors, Stuart Smith, is no longer part of the tribunal after he agreed to a £150,000 fine and a three-year ban from the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales, a professional organization. Mr. Wright, a manager on both companies’ audits, admitted to some misconduct while denying other FRC claims.

KPMG said it had reported the alleged issues with the Carillion and Regenersis audits to the FRC and that it had suspended five auditors involved—all individual defendants except for Mr. Kitchen, who left in May 2018—after discovering potential problems with the information they provided. The FRC named KPMG as a defendant because the firm under U.K. law is vicariously liable for misconduct its auditors committed.

The hearing, which is expected to run for a total of five weeks, could result in fines, individuals being barred from the profession and other sanctions, usually decided months after the tribunal has concluded. A settlement with the FRC generally leads to a reduced fine, a quicker outcome and less publicity than a tribunal, Mr. Rees said.

The FRC recently held other tribunals in cases such as Deloitte’s Autonomy audit and KPMG’s audit of bedmaker Silentnight Holdings PLC. The latter case resulted in a £13 million fine in August against KPMG and a former partner, among other sanctions.

The Big Four firms in recent years have taken steps in the U.K. and elsewhere to invest more in training, technology and audit quality. PwC said in June it planned to spend $12 billion on these measures by 2026, while KPMG in 2019 pledged to invest $5 billion over five years.

The FRC’s U.S. counterpart, the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board, similarly often focuses on the role of senior auditors in cases of alleged audit misconduct as opposed to junior auditors, said Daniel Goelzer, a former U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission general counsel and former acting chairman of the PCAOB.

U.K. lawmakers on Jan. 28 endorsed the appointment of Jan du Plessis as the FRC’s new chairman. “We expect Sir Jan to now demonstrate the independence, challenge, and drive necessary to ensure the FRC is able to intervene to correct problems in the audit sector…," Darren Jones, chair of the Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy committee, said in a statement.

Mr. du Plessis previously told Parliament he planned to overhaul the regulator to improve its governance. The U.K. government is also reviewing feedback on a series of proposals to reform the country’s audit sector, including placing a cap on the number of audits the Big Four firms can perform.

EY and PwC didn’t respond to a request for comment. The FRC and Deloitte declined to comment.

