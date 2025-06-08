UK Vows Due Diligence on China Embassy Amid Security Concerns

The UK government promised to assess any security concerns related to the construction of a Chinese embassy near the City of London, an issue that could potentially complicate trade talks with the US.

President Donald Trump has warned Prime Minister Keir Starmer against letting China set up a mega-embassy near the country’s key financial centers, after the plan was revived following personal lobbying by President Xi Jinping, the Sunday Times reported. The issue has been raised in trade negotiations between the US and UK, according to the newspaper.

In response to questions about the report, Technology Secretary Peter Kyle told Sky News the UK will offer a “fulsome response” to any security issues.

These are “the issues we talk about as two countries all the time.” Kyle added. “But just to reassure people, we deal with embassies and these sorts of infrastructure issues all the time,” he said.

The UK is seeking to complete a US trade deal within the next two weeks, which partially hinges on establishing relationships with China that the Trump administration approves of. The US imposed a July 9 deadline for the UK satisfying US demands about the ownership of a steel plant currently held by a Chinese company.

The planned embassy’s proximity to a hub of communication cables that could be susceptible to attack is of particular concern, according to the Times report. Shadow Home Secretary Chris Philp told Sky News on Sunday the Chinese would likely use the mission as a base for espionage activities, though the Chinese embassy has previously rejected those accusations.

©2025 Bloomberg L.P.