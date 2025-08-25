UK watchdog makes further probes into water firms executive pay

By Sam Tabahriti

LONDON, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Britain's water regulator said on Monday that it has written to several firms requesting details on remuneration disclosed in their annual accounts as part of a review into compliance with rules prohibiting performance-related executive pay.

In June, the government banned six water companies, including Thames Water and Yorkshire Water, from awarding bonuses to executives for the year ending April, citing failures to tackle pollution.

Regulator Ofwat did not say which companies it had written to or whether Thames - Britain's largest supplier with 16 million customers - and the other five firms were also included in its latest review.

Sky News first reported Ofwat's written requests, which it said followed disclosures that Yorkshire Water's offshore parent, Kelda Holdings, paid its chief executive more than 1 million pounds ($1.35 million) in previously unreported fees.

A spokesperson for Ofwat, which regulates the water sector, said it wrote to several companies this month to request further information on their remuneration decisions.

"Where we find evidence that a company has breached the rule, we have powers to direct companies to take remedial actions which, if not complied with, can result in companies facing enforcement action – including financial penalties," the spokesperson added.

Water industry pay has come under increased scrutiny in recent months, amid a wave of fines for pollution and infrastructure failures.

In May, Ofwat imposed a record 122.7 million pound penalty on Thames Water for environmental breaches and unjustified dividend payments.