UK watchdog probes Microsoft's $68.7 billion Activision buyout deal

The phase 1 investigation by the CMA will either lead to the deal being cleared or will move to a more in-depth phase 2 probe

1 min read . 06:46 PM IST

Sinchita Mitra, Reuters

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said it had until Sept. 1 to make its phase 1 decision on whether the deal between the US technology company and video-game maker Activision would reduce competition in the UK