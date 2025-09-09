UK-Backed Lender Calls on Funds to Champion Defense Investment

(Bloomberg) -- UK pension funds should be proud to declare investments in defense companies because the political climate has changed and reputational risks are diminishing, the chief executive of the state-owned British Business Bank said.

Fund managers often prefer to hide defense investments behind the euphemism of “dual-use technologies” — meaning kit that has both civilian and military purposes — in order to avoid a public backlash over their environment, social and governance policies.

“Most pension plan members would be quite disappointed if their investment manager wasn’t willing to back the defense of the realm,” the BBB chief, Louis Taylor said Monday in an interview. He said ESG concerns had made it hard to attract holders of capital into defense companies but “that is changing.”

The defense sector has been boosted this year as the UK and other European nations have vowed to step up military spending under pressure from US President Donald Trump, who entered office in January. The UK government vowed to increase defense spending to 2.5% of GDP by 2027 from 2.3% today and lift that to 3.5% by the 2035 after Trump threatened to pull back from NATO and told European nations to step up.

Taylor’s remarks came as the government on Monday announced £250 million ($339 million) for “growth deals” under its Defense Industrial Strategy to boost jobs and skills. The BBB was given £4 billion in the spending review earlier this year for the eight sectors identified as priorities in the government’s industrial strategy — including defense.

Taylor said the BBB would not make sectoral allocations because some, like life sciences, are more capital intensive than others but defense will get “hundreds of millions of pounds.” He hopes to attract £3 of private capital for every £1 of public money he deploys, quadrupling the impact. Last year, it supported a total of £6.8 billion of finance for small businesses and made a £144 million profit.

The BBB does not finance programs like aircraft carriers but rather smaller companies that supply them, Taylor said. He cited AI, robotics, quantum technologies, semiconductors, drones and space flight as areas of potential defense investment. Civilian technologies such as gaming are “trickling up” into military equipment, he added.

Defense manufacturers BAE Systems Plc and Babcock International Group, as well as Rolls Royce Holdings — which makes engines for civilian and military aircraft, are among the biggest risers in the UK’s benchmark FTSE 100 index since Trump came to power, illustrating the returns to be made in the current climate by investors in defense.

Taylor was talking alongside Isabelle Hudon, chief executive of Canada’s small business development bank BDC. She said access to the European Union’s Security Action for Europe, a €150 billion ($176 billion) fund known as SAFE, would be vital for the Canadian defense industry as domestic demand is not large enough to support it.

“It’s impossible for SMEs to build, develop and sell only to Canada,” Hudon said. “To make this sector a vital one for our economy, exporting is a non-negotiable component.”

The UK is also alert to the value of defense exports after its recent £10 billion deal to supply Norway with warships. On Monday, the UK’s MOD said it would bring forward legislation to ensure UK Export Finance can guarantee international defense contracts and develop a new approach to defense financing for larger, multibillion-pound deals.

Taylor welcomed plans for the UK to join the EU’s SAFE fund, although terms of access for both Canada and the UK have yet to be agreed, but said reforming government procurement could also help fledgling defense and technology firms.

“You would solve access to finance problems if two things happened,” he said. “First the Ministry of Defense gave better signals on what they were going to buy, so the market knew what to invest in. And procurement - done with an ability to give long term visibility on cash flow for companies, rather than an individual purchase order.”

Both Taylor and Hudon said it was plausible they would co-invest in new start-up projects. Hudon agreed with Taylor that funds should be upfront about their defense investments as the general population does not know what “dual use” means.

“In luxuriating in spending less on defense we’ve failed to defend freedom in the way that we need to,” Taylor said.

