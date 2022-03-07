UK-based Volex acquires majority stake in inYantra Tech in $13-mn transaction

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Volex said inYantra has expertise in printed circuit board assembly and box build integrated solutions, operating from a dedicated manufacturing site and the stake acquisition enables a strong combined cross-sell proposition to mid-volume industrial customers in the region
UK-based Volex, a global supplier of integrated manufacturing services and power products, has acquired 51% majority stake in electronics design and manufacturing services firm inYantra Technologies Pvt. Ltd in $13 million transaction. The deal also includes purchase of 13.5 acres of industrial land for $5 million.
The equity investment and property purchase by Volex will be in cash on completion from the company's existing debt facilities.
"The equity investment strengthens Volex's ability to provide flexibility and choice to its global customer base in the provision of its vertically integrated solutions, by adding a new manufacturing region to its unique interational operating footprint," it said in a statement.
Further, Volex added that the property purchase will allow for an expansion in the range of capabilities the site can offer following the construction of a new 100,000 sq ft. medical and complex industrial technology cable assembly facility, with the scope for further development to support expansion in Volex's other segments including consumer electrical and electric vehicles.
"This transaction offers an excellent strategic opportunity to expand our global footprint, which is consistent with our strategy and will bring new and strengthened capabilities in key Indian market. inYantra's existing business, along with the imminent development of a complex cable assembly capability, will improve our customer offering, supporting low-cost manufacturing for existing and new domestic and export customers." said Nat Rothschild, Executive Chairman of Volex.
inYantra Chairman Pravin Jain said, "The strategic alliance with Volex positions us for accelerated growth for the next five years."
He further said, "We have developed a joint business plan based on the synergies in the existing businesses, as well as a significant expansion of the manufacturing footprint in India, and are targeting multiples of revenue growth by 2027."
