Ukraine crisis kicks off new superpower struggle among US, Russia and China

In June, NATO is planning to adopt its new “strategic concept" at a summit meeting in Madrid, which will outline the broad principles of how the alliance plans to deal with security challenges in the decade ahead. It will come as a report by the Alphen Group by former officials and other experts urges that European members of the alliance and Canada provide for 50% of NATO’s minimum military requirements by 2030 so the U.S. can focus more on deterring China.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}