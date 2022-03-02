Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Companies / News /  Ukraine invasion: Exxon joins key rivals in exiting Russia

Ukraine invasion: Exxon joins key rivals in exiting Russia

Exxon Mobil Corp. flagged it would join key rivals in exiting Russia as pressure grows on global energy giants to respond decisively to the invasion of Ukraine.

The producer, which holds a 30% stake in the Sakhalin-1 offshore oil venture in Russia’s Far East, will begin steps to discontinue operations and exit the project, Exxon said in a statement. No timeframe was given for actually halting production at the plant, which the oil major operates and is its only remaining oil-producing asset in Russia.

“Given the current situation, ExxonMobil will not invest in new developments in Russia," the company said, ending decades-old links with a country that had once been viewed as a vital, long-term growth engine.

In a matter of days, the world’s top energy producers have flagged plans to exit Russian investments at a likely cost of tens of billions of dollars, and have upended relationships with Moscow that have been cultivated over decades. Earlier rounds of sanctions wiped out a vast portfolio of Exxon’s drilling prospects amassed by former Chief Executive Officer Rex Tillerson.

The process to exit Sakhalin-1, which produced some 227,000 barrels a day last year, will be carefully conducted with its partners, the company said. These include units of Russia’s state-backed Rosneft PJSC, India’s ONGC Videsh Ltd. and Sakhalin Oil and Gas Development Co., a consortium that includes Japan Petroleum Exploration Co., Japan National Oil Corp, Itochu Corp. and Marubeni Corp.

 

