Ukraine seeks Starlink alternative after Musk's satellite disruptions: What Nokia and ICEYE are building?

Days after Ukraine reported restrictions on its access to Starlink and Starshield satellite internet services provided by US billionaire Elon Musk’s SpaceX, causing fast-moving drones to disconnect, Kyiv is now partnering with the Finnish companies Nokia and ICEYE to develop new defence and satellite communications capabilities.

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Ukraine partners with Nokia, ICEYE: Here's what the two companies are planning In a press release on Thursday (local time), Nokia announced that the two companies had signed a Letter of Intent (LoI) with Ukraine's defence ministry to explore cooperation in space. The partnership aims to support Kyiv's defence capabilities, particularly by building sovereign satellite communications. According to reports, the goal is to develop a secure satellite communications system of Kyiv’s own.

Earlier this month, the two Finnish companies also announced a collaboration to create secure, sovereign and high-performance broadband satellite communications systems in low Earth orbit (LEO) for governments, Nokia said. These systems would support missions ranging from defence and border security to emergency services and disaster response. The satellite communications systems will give nations ownership and control of the satellites, ground segment and terminals.

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According to Space.com, ICEYE is already aiding Kyiv's defence effort. ICEYE and its US subsidiary jointly run a network of Earth-observation satellites in low Earth orbit, using synthetic aperture radar to monitor the planet. Ukraine draws on imagery from the constellation to support intelligence gathering and operational planning.

Ukraine signs letter of intent: Here's what we know The partnership was announced during the Finnish prime minister's visit to Ukraine. Commenting on the collaboration, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said, "Modern warfare has proven that reliable communications are a matter of national security. We must all rely on capabilities that we can control. The Letter of Intent between the Ministry of Defense, ICEYE, and Nokia is an important step in this direction. I thank Finland and the Prime Minister of Finland for their consistent support. We value partners who not only help Ukraine, but also work with us to build Europe’s long-term security."

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Rafal Modrzewski, CEO and co-founder of ICEYE, said, "Ukraine needs secure, sovereign and high-performance satellite communications systems that it controls. We have a proven track record of delivering sovereign missions at speed to help build that capability. ICEYE has proudly supported Ukraine since 2022, and we remain it to continuing that support today."

Separately, Zelenskyy has also announced a partnership with Norway to jointly develop air defence and communications systems that could serve as an alternative to Starshield.

Why is Ukraine seeking alternatives to Starlink? The push for satellite communications under Ukrainian control comes amid growing concerns over Kyiv’s reliance on SpaceX, after recent service restrictions disrupted connections on fast-moving drones.

The development comes at a time when Kyiv has been struggling to intercept and launch drones after Musk's SpaceX reportedly restricted the country's access to Starshield, the military version of the system. According to Zelenskyy, connection speeds on Starlink, a service Ukraine used for some military activities, including defence against Russian missile attacks, had been reduced.

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Both US President Donald Trump and Musk have denied responsibility for the unannounced restrictions, which Kyiv first reported on 14 October and said remained in place as of Friday (local time). Trump told reporters on Friday that he would call the billionaire to have the restrictions lifted.

European telecom firms explore satellite alternatives Separately, the Financial Times reported earlier this week that four of Europe's major telecom groups, Deutsche Telekom, Orange, Telefónica and Vodafone, are also considering satellite mobile services of their own to lessen reliance on providers outside the European Union and compete with Musk’s Starlink.

About the Author Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on fo...Read More ✕ Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on foreign policy, global power shifts, and the political and economic forces shaping international relations, with a particular emphasis on how global developments affect India. She approaches journalism with a strong belief in context-driven reporting, aiming to break down complex global events into clear, accessible narratives for a wide readership.



Previously, Swati has worked at Business Standard, where she covered a range of beats including national affairs, politics, and business. This diverse newsroom experience helped her build a strong grounding in reporting, while also strengthening her ability to work across both breaking news and in-depth explanatory stories. Covering multiple beats early in her career has helped her be informed about her current work, allowing her to connect domestic developments with wider international trends.



At Live Mint, she focuses on international and geopolitical issues through a business and economic lens, examining how global political developments, foreign policy decisions, and power shifts impact markets, industries, and India’s strategic and economic interests.



She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English (Honours) from the University of Delhi and a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University. Her academic training has shaped her emphasis on precision, analytical rigour, and clarity in writing. Her interests include global political economy and the intersection of geopolitics with business.



Outside work, Swati focuses on exploring her passion and love for food. From fancy cafes to street spots, Swati explores food like a true foodie.