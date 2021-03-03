UK's Bay Capital announces pre-IPO investment in Policybazaar

Yashish Dahiya, founder and group chief executive officer of PB Fintech, said, "We are delighted to welcome Bay Capital onto our cap table. We've known Bay Capital and Sid for quite some time, and are very happy to have them join us for this next phase of Policybazaar’s journey. Bay Capital is a long-term investor and we see them playing a key role as Policybazaar heads towards the public markets in the next 12-15 months."