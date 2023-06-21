UK's Lloyds Banking Group to set up tech centre in Hyderabad1 min read 21 Jun 2023, 05:28 PM IST
The company will recruit 600 technology, data and cyber specialists by the end of 2023 for the new centre.
New Delhi: The UK-based Lloyds Banking Group has decided to invest in a new technology centre in Hyderabad. The Lloyds Technology Centre is a part of the group’s £3 billion strategic investment over the next three years to transform its digital offering, it said in its statement.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×