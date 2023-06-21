New Delhi: The UK-based Lloyds Banking Group has decided to invest in a new technology centre in Hyderabad. The Lloyds Technology Centre is a part of the group’s £3 billion strategic investment over the next three years to transform its digital offering, it said in its statement.

The group, with over 20 million digitally active users, said it will initially employ around 600 highly skilled specialists in technology, data and cyber security roles "as it further enhances the group’s customer experience and builds its in-house technical capability."

Ron van Kemenade, group chief operating officer, Lloyds Banking Group, said, "Our investment in the new technology centre in Hyderabad reflects India's rise as a tech innovation powerhouse, which we hope to utilise to meet customers’ changing needs and support our long-term growth strategy."

“This is also an exciting time for us as we drive a major technology transformation across our business. As we grow our presence in the area, and create additional roles, there will be a wealth of opportunities in Hyderabad especially given its highly talented engineers and impressive technology ecosystem," Kemenade added.

Lloyds Technology Centre will not provide any banking services but will focus on using technology and digital, data and analytics capabilities to drive innovation and end-to-end product delivery and is a step forward in the group’s approach to international resourcing.

The company said that recruitment is currently underway for the leadership team, alongside broader recruitment ahead of opening the technology centre later this year.