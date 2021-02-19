UK's top court rejects Uber appeal, says drivers are workers, not self-employed

UK's top court rejects Uber appeal, says drivers are workers, not self-employed1 min read . Updated: 19 Feb 2021, 03:58 PM IST
The judges agreed with an earlier tribunal decision that found two Uber drivers were 'workers' under British law, therefore entitling them to benefits such as paid holidays and the minimum wage
The UK Supreme Court ruled Friday that Uber drivers should be classed as “workers" and not self employed, in a decision that threatens its business model and holds broader implications for the so-called gig economy.
The Supreme Court's seven judges unanimously rejected Uber's appeal against a lower court ruling, handing defeat to the ride-hailing giant in the culmination of a long-running legal battle.
Paytm Money opens F&O trading for all at ₹10. Receives 1 lakh early requests1 min read . 03:23 PM IST
IKEA to open shopping centre in Noida with Rs5,500 crore investment1 min read . 03:10 PM IST
LIC Housing Finance disburses ₹1,331 crore of loans via mobile app1 min read . 02:54 PM IST
OneWeb appoints Srikanth Balachandran as CFO2 min read . 02:47 PM IST
The judges agreed with an earlier tribunal decision that found two Uber drivers were “workers" under British law, therefore entitling them to benefits such as paid holidays and the minimum wage.
Uber had argued that the two were independent contractors. The company has 65,000 active drivers in the UK.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.