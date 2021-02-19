UK's top court rejects Uber appeal, says drivers are workers, not self-employed

OPEN APP
File Photo: Uber has 65,000 active drivers in the UK (AP)

1 min read . Updated: 19 Feb 2021, 03:58 PM IST PTI

The judges agreed with an earlier tribunal decision that found two Uber drivers were 'workers' under British law, therefore entitling them to benefits such as paid holidays and the minimum wage

The UK Supreme Court ruled Friday that Uber drivers should be classed as “workers" and not self employed, in a decision that threatens its business model and holds broader implications for the so-called gig economy.

The Supreme Court's seven judges unanimously rejected Uber's appeal against a lower court ruling, handing defeat to the ride-hailing giant in the culmination of a long-running legal battle.

The judges agreed with an earlier tribunal decision that found two Uber drivers were “workers" under British law, therefore entitling them to benefits such as paid holidays and the minimum wage.

Uber had argued that the two were independent contractors. The company has 65,000 active drivers in the UK.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

