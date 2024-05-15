Ullu founder launches mythological OTT platform

Vibhu Agarwal, founder and CEO of Ullu, a video streaming platform primarily known for adult content, has launched a mythological OTT service called Hari Om, set to launch in June 2024 that will host only ‘U’ rated content, or programming that is suitable for all age groups.

Hari Om is a destination for experiencing Indian heritage and religious content and with increasing global interest amongst younger audiences towards such themes, will delve into stories of Indian culture, and spirituality, the company said in a statement.

The platform will launch in June 2024 with a line-up of more than 20 mythological shows, including long and short format ‘U’ rated series, created for senior citizens, children and young adults, besides offering bhajans in both video and audio formats. Further, children will be able to experience animated content curated around mythology.

Read This: Star fee set for correction as OTTs rationalize spends

“As Indians, it is essential for us to know our roots, culture, tradition, and heritage to develop a sense of pride and respect for it. Recognizing the demand among senior citizens and younger audiences to explore Indian mythology, Hari Om is designed for family audiences worldwide," Agarwal said in a statement.

The line-up on Hari Om includes titles such as Shri Tirupati Balaji, Mata Saraswati, Chaya Grah Rahu Ketu, Jai Jagannath, Kaikeyi Ke Ram, Maa Lakshmi and Navgrah, featuring actors such as Sharad Malhotra, Rati Pandey, Yuktii Kapoor, Mrunal Jain, Vishal Karwal and others.

This February, Ullu Digital had filed its preliminary draft papers with capital markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) to raise funds through an initial public offering (IPO).

The public issue of the small and medium-sized enterprise (SME) comprises a fresh issue component of up to 62,62,800 equity shares of face value of ₹10 each, according to the company's draft red herring prospectus (DRHP).

According to media reports, Sebi, the ministry of corporate affairs, and the ministry of electronics and information technology have been probing Ullu following complaints.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed - it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!