Ullu founder launches mythological OTT platform
The platform will launch in June 2024 with a line-up of more than 20 mythological shows, including long and short format ‘U’ rated series, created for senior citizens, children and young adults
Vibhu Agarwal, founder and CEO of Ullu, a video streaming platform primarily known for adult content, has launched a mythological OTT service called Hari Om, set to launch in June 2024 that will host only ‘U’ rated content, or programming that is suitable for all age groups.