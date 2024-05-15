Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Get Your Credit Score For Free

Check Now
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / News/  Ullu founder launches mythological OTT platform

Ullu founder launches mythological OTT platform

Lata Jha

The platform will launch in June 2024 with a line-up of more than 20 mythological shows, including long and short format ‘U’ rated series, created for senior citizens, children and young adults

The line-up on Hari Om includes titles such as Shri Tirupati Balaji, Mata Saraswati, Chaya Grah Rahu Ketu, Jai Jagannath, Kaikeyi Ke Ram, Maa Lakshmi and Navgrah,

Vibhu Agarwal, founder and CEO of Ullu, a video streaming platform primarily known for adult content, has launched a mythological OTT service called Hari Om, set to launch in June 2024 that will host only ‘U’ rated content, or programming that is suitable for all age groups.

Hari Om is a destination for experiencing Indian heritage and religious content and with increasing global interest amongst younger audiences towards such themes, will delve into stories of Indian culture, and spirituality, the company said in a statement.

The platform will launch in June 2024 with a line-up of more than 20 mythological shows, including long and short format ‘U’ rated series, created for senior citizens, children and young adults, besides offering bhajans in both video and audio formats. Further, children will be able to experience animated content curated around mythology.

Read This: Star fee set for correction as OTTs rationalize spends

“As Indians, it is essential for us to know our roots, culture, tradition, and heritage to develop a sense of pride and respect for it. Recognizing the demand among senior citizens and younger audiences to explore Indian mythology, Hari Om is designed for family audiences worldwide," Agarwal said in a statement.

The line-up on Hari Om includes titles such as Shri Tirupati Balaji, Mata Saraswati, Chaya Grah Rahu Ketu, Jai Jagannath, Kaikeyi Ke Ram, Maa Lakshmi and Navgrah, featuring actors such as Sharad Malhotra, Rati Pandey, Yuktii Kapoor, Mrunal Jain, Vishal Karwal and others.

This February, Ullu Digital had filed its preliminary draft papers with capital markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) to raise funds through an initial public offering (IPO).

The public issue of the small and medium-sized enterprise (SME) comprises a fresh issue component of up to 62,62,800 equity shares of face value of 10 each, according to the company's draft red herring prospectus (DRHP).

According to media reports, Sebi, the ministry of corporate affairs, and the ministry of electronics and information technology have been probing Ullu following complaints.

Also This: OTT, film channels stare at content drought

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed - it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Lata Jha

Lata writes about the media and entertainment industry for Mint, focusing on everything from traditional film and TV to newer areas like video and audio streaming, including the business and regulatory aspects of both. She loves movies and spends a lot of her free time in theatres, which makes her job both fun and a bit of a challenge given that entertainment news often just talks about the glamorous side of things. Lata, on the other hand, tries to find and report on themes and trends in the entertainment world that most people don't notice, even though a lot of people in her country are really into movies. She’s a graduate of the Columbia School of Journalism.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.