Ultimate Kho Kho: Vijay Hajare is Mumbai Khiladis captain for inaugural edition1 min read . Updated: 05 Aug 2022, 04:31 PM IST
The team, Mumbai Khiladis, is owned by Punit Balan, Janhavi Dhariwal Balan and Bollywood musician Badshah
The team, Mumbai Khiladis, is owned by Punit Balan, Janhavi Dhariwal Balan and Bollywood musician Badshah
Listen to this article
New Delhi: Mumbai Khiladis, who are set to compete in the inaugural Ultimate Kho Kho season starting from 14 August 2022, launched their home and away jerseys for the season and also announced Vijay Hajare as their captain for the season.