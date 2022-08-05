OPEN APP
New Delhi: Mumbai Khiladis, who are set to compete in the inaugural Ultimate Kho Kho season starting from 14 August 2022, launched their home and away jerseys for the season and also announced Vijay Hajare as their captain for the season.

The team is owned by Punit Balan, Janhavi Dhariwal Balan and Bollywood musician Badshah. The singer said he will create a theme song for the team as well. He added, “I have an emotional connect with Kho Kho as my mother has played the sport at the state level. That was my biggest motivation to invest in this sport. I am really excited and looking forward to this new chapter of my life." “I heard a few people say that kho kho is going to close down in India. However, as one of our players said here’s a start, it all starts from here. Our vision is to take the sport to the next level, provide our athletes with the right opportunities and support them to take this sport to the next level, giving them a holistic experience. It will attract many fans from all parts of the country," said Punit Balan, owner, Mumbai Khiladis.The league will be played starting 14 August at the Balewadi Stadium in Pune and Sony Sports Network will be its broadcast partner. The league’s chief executive, Tenzing Niyogi said nearly 200 crore has been earmarked for the league.India’s sports media and sponsorship industry reached about 95 billion in FY20 but will be growing at a slower pace to reach 150 billion by 2024, said a report by sports-related employment agency Sporjo and FICCI. The industry grew at a CAGR of 14% till 2020.

