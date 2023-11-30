UltraTech to acquire Kesoram's cement business

New Delhi: Aditya Birla's flagship cement manufacturer, UltraTech Cement Ltd, has acquired the cement business of Kesoram Industries in a share-swap deal, according to a filing with the exchanges on Thursday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

UltraTech will issue one share for every 52 shares of Kesoram and the deal implies an offer price of ₹173.15 rupees per share, a 34% premium to Kesoram's last close. The deal is estimated to be valued at ₹5,379 crore.

“For this transaction, 59,74,301 new equity shares of the company will be issued to the shareholders of Kesoram as on the record date as defined in the Scheme. This will increase UltraTech’s equity capital to ₹294.66 crores consisting of 29.47 crore equity shares of Rs. 10 each," UltraTech said in the filing. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Following the acquisition, UltraTech’s cement capacity will reach 149.14 million tonne per annum (mtpa), including its overseas operations. "The proposed transaction will accelerate the Company’s path to achieving its stated goal of 200 MTPA cement capacity in India," it noted.

The company hopes to extend its footprint in the highly fragmented, competitive, and fast-growing western and southern markets in the country following the deal. It will help enhance the company's reach in southern markets such as Telangana where the company currently does not have any cement manufacturing plant. The operations will be bolstered by economies of scale resulting from synergies in procurement, logistics, and fixed costs, the company added.

The cement business of Kesoram consists of two integrated cement units at Sedam, Karnataka, and Basantnagar, Telangana with a total capacity of 10.75 million tonne per annum (mtpa). Out of this total capacity, 8.50 MTPA is clinker-backed and 2.25 mtpa is surplus grinding capacity. The cement business also has a 0.66 mtpa packing plant in Solapur, Maharashtra. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The arrangement for Kesoram’s demerger of its cement business into UltraTech is subject to the approval of shareholders and creditors, stock exchanges, and regulatory authorities.

Bansi S. Mehta Valuers LLP and PwC Business Consulting Services LLP are the registered valuers acting as independent joint valuers with ICICI Securities Limited providing an opinion on the fairness of the valuation. Khaitan & Co., Mumbai acted as the legal advisors, while Trilegal will be advising on Competition Law matters, the company said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.