UltraTech announces ₹32,400 crore capex for expansion in the next three years
The cement company also announced the commissioning of two new greenfield projects with a total capacity of 5.4 million tonnes a year in an exchange filing.
New Delhi: UltraTech Cement, an Aditya Birla Group company, announced it has earmarked ₹32,400 crore for capital expenditure (capex) over the next three years as part of its expansion plans. The company said it plans to increase its capacity to around 200 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) in the near future.