“Given the nature of the business, one needs to conduct proper diligence of the companies’ assets, especially limestone linkages, since they are critical for day-to-day operations and growth. Having significant limestone reserves is critical for any cement business and, thus, the reserves feed significantly into the valuation. New reserves can only be bought through auctions or by acquiring a company. Sourcing limestone from the market increases costs of operations, affecting margins. So, it is a very critical component of valuing a cement company," one of the two people said.