UltraTech Cement board approves acquisition of 23% stake in India Cements

UltraTech Cement on Thursday announced that its board of directors have approved acquisition of upto 7.06 crore equity shares of India Cements Ltd. The company would buy India Cements shares at a price of upto ₹267 per share. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This takes the total transaction value at around ₹1,885 crore.

The non-controlling financial investment constitutes around 23% of the equity share capital of the India Cements, the company said in a regulatory filing. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

UltraTech Cement said that the indicative time period for completion of the acquisition is one month and it is being done for cash.

Following the announcement, UltraTech Cement share price jumped more than 6%, while India Cements share price rallied as much as 13.7% to a 52-week high of ₹299.00 apiece on the BSE. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As per the shareholding pattern of India Cements as of March 2024, the promoter group owns 28.42% stake in the company. Ace investor Radhakishan Damani and associates holds 20.78% stake in India Cements.

At 9:45 am, UltraTech Cement shares were trading 5.71% higher at ₹11,786.00 apiece, while India Cements shares were up 10.59% at ₹290.80 apiece on the BSE.

