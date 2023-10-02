UltraTech Cement Q2 sales rise 16% YoY to 26.69 MT

UltraTech Cement reported consolidated sales of 26.69 million tonnes (MT) in the second quarter ended September 30, 2023, registering a growth of 15.54% from the same period last fiscal. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company produced 23.10 MT cement in July-September period a year ago, the Aditya Birla Group company said in a sales volume data filed on stock exchanges.

(Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights! Click here!) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company’s total sales volume in Q2FY24 in the domestic market increased 15.37% to 25.66 MT from 22.24 MT in Q2FY23.

Its grey cement production in the domestic market was at 25.24 MT in September quarter of FY24, registering a 15.46% growth, while its white cement production rose 10.52% YoY to 0.42 MT.

UltraTech Cement’s overseas sales, mainly grey cement, in Q2FY24 rose 21.64% to 1.18 MT from 0.97 MT in Q2FY23.

The company has a consolidated capacity of 137.85 million tonne per annum (MTPA) of grey cement. It has 23 integrated manufacturing units, 29 grinding units, one clinkerisation unit and eight Bulk Packaging Terminals.

UltraTech Cement share price has remained flat in the last three months. The shares have gained over 18% year-to-date, while the stock is up more than 33% in one year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On Friday, UltraTech Cement share price ended 1.28% higher at ₹8,257.50 apiece on the BSE.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!