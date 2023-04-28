UltraTech Cement Q4 result: Firm declared dividend, check details here

UltraTech Cement on Friday said that its board of directors at their meeting have recommended a dividend at the rate of Rs. 38 per equity share.
"Board of Directors of the Company {"the Board") to be held on Friday, 28th April, 2023 recommended a dividend of Rs. 38/- per equity share of Rs. 10/- each for the year ended 31st March, 2023, subject to the approval of shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting ("AGM") of the Company," said UltraTech Cement in the regulatory filing.
For the year ending March 2022, UltraTech Cement has declared an equity dividend of 380% amounting to ₹38 per share. At the current share price this results in a dividend yield of 0.5%.
UltraTech Cement on Friday reported a a decline of 32.29 per cent in consolidated net profit to ₹1,665.95 crore for the March quarter. This is against ₹2,460.51 in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.
The revenue from operations came in at ₹18,662.38 crore, up 18.36 percent from ₹15,767.28 crore in the year-ago quarter, the company said in a regulatory filing.
The company's total expenses for the quarter ended March rose nearly 20% year-on-year to ₹16,292.95 crore from ₹13,604.20 crore.
The company's operating profit, calculated as earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), stood at ₹3,444 crore for the quarter, up 9% over the previous year period.
UltraTech said it achieved 100 million tons of production, dispatches and sales in FY23. This was backed by an effective capacity utilisation of 95 percent during this quarter and 84 percent capacity utilisation for the year.
UltraTech's expansion program is progressing as per schedule, it said in a release. During the year, the Company commissioned 12.4 mtpa (million tonne per annum) additional capacity of grey cement. It has further commissioned a 2.2 mtpa brownfield cement capacity at Patliputra in April 2023.
On Friday, the company's scrip ended 0.71 per cent up at ₹7,554.60 on BSE.
