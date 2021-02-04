Subscribe
Home >Companies >News >Ultratech Cement to raise up to Rs3,000 crore via US dollar denominated bond
The company said it is contemplating listing of the Notes on the Singapore Stock Exchange, subject to market conditions.

Ultratech Cement to raise up to Rs3,000 crore via US dollar denominated bond

1 min read . 10:42 AM IST PTI

Ultratech Cement said the proceeds from the issuance will be used to refinance existing rupee debt, with the remainder reserved for regular ongoing capital expenditure requirements and general corporate purposes

Ultratech Cement's board has approved a proposal raise up to 3,000 crore through issuance of US dollar-denominated bonds.

"The finance committee... approved raising funds by way of issuance of foreign currency (USD) denominated bonds (Notes) aggregating up to USD 400 million, corresponding to 3,000 crore, to be offered and sold within the United States to qualified institutional buyers... in one or more tranches," the company said in a late evening regulatory filing on Wednesday.

Ultratech Cement said the proceeds from the issuance will be used to refinance existing rupee debt, with the remainder reserved for regular ongoing capital expenditure requirements and general corporate purposes.

The company said it is contemplating listing of the Notes on the Singapore Stock Exchange, subject to market conditions.

