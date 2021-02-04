This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Ultratech Cement to raise up to Rs3,000 crore via US dollar denominated bond
Ultratech Cement said the proceeds from the issuance will be used to refinance existing rupee debt, with the remainder reserved for regular ongoing capital expenditure requirements and general corporate purposes
Ultratech Cement's board has approved a proposal raise up to ₹3,000 crore through issuance of US dollar-denominated bonds.
"The finance committee... approved raising funds by way of issuance of foreign currency (USD) denominated bonds (Notes) aggregating up to USD 400 million, corresponding to ₹3,000 crore, to be offered and sold within the United States to qualified institutional buyers... in one or more tranches," the company said in a late evening regulatory filing on Wednesday.
The company said it is contemplating listing of the Notes on the Singapore Stock Exchange, subject to market conditions.